Brazil minister Paulo Guedes calls Brigitte Macron ugly

Brazil's economy minister Paulo Guedes said French first lady Brigitte Macron was "truly ugly", only days after the country's president appeared to endorse an attack on her appearance.

Guedes on Thursday said he agreed with President Jair Bolsonaro's comments about Brigitte's looks. "The president said it — it's true," he said during an economic forum. "The woman is truly ugly." Later, an aide said that Guedes "asks for forgiveness for the joke he made today during a public event... when he mentioned the French first lady."

Bolsonaro garnered criticism last week when he appeared to agree with a Facebook post that implied French President Emmanuel Macron's wife was not as attractive as his own wife Michele Bolsonaro.

He wrote "Do not humiliate the guy, ha ha" on a post that read "Now you understand why Macron is persecuting Bolsonaro" next to pictures of the two first ladies. The French president called Bolsonaro's behaviour "extraordinarily rude".

