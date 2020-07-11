Breathe 2, The Family Man: Web shows that are winning over the internet with their incredible stories

The first half of the year has already finished, and it wasn't a pleasant one. 2020 may not have been the best year so far, but the movie and series creators have surely kept us all sane by dishing out some of the best content that we have seen in a while. Here is a look at some writers and directors who are behind the cinematic brilliance that we have seen on screen so far.

Patrick Graham- Betaal (Netflix)

Creator and Director Patrick Graham is, who is best known for his work in the horror genre, recently gave us Betaal, a supernatural zombie drama produced by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies. Patrick, who had moved to Mumbai from London, nearly 8 years ago, had set up a production company called Final Call Productions which made commercials. His significant long project as a writer and director was Ghoul, starring Radhika Apte as the lead character.

Mayank Sharma - Breathe: Into the Shadows (Amazon Prime Video)

This Abhishek Bachchan's digital debut, Amazon Original Series Breathe: Into the Shadows premiered on July 10. The new chapter narrates a tale of a 6-year old girl kidnapped by a mysterious masked man, who demands an unusual ransom. To save his daughter, Dr. Avinash Sabharwal aka Abhishek Bachchan must kill someone! Meanwhile, Amit Sadh reprises the role of Kabir Sawant whose journey continues in the hostile environment of the Delhi crime branch. The show has left the audience binging over this crime-thriller the entire weekend.

Neeraj Pandey Special Ops (Disney+ Hotstar)

Written and Directed by Neeraj Pandey, Special Ops has been the talk of the town ever since its trailer released and we saw a glimpse of the talented Kay Kay Menon playing an intelligence officer in this edge of the seat crime thriller. Neeraj Pandey, known for making blockbuster films like MS Dhoni: The Untold Story and Special 26 made his directorial debut in A Wednesday. We would love to see him make more impelling web series in future.

Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K- The Family Man- (Amazon Prime Video)

Raj & DK (Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK) is the director-producer-writer duo, known for their work in Bollywood mega-hits like 'Shor in the City' and 'Go Goa Gone'. The duo is popular for their quirky film making and unique sense of style and humour. Their latest offering is the espionage drama 'The Family Man' starring Manoj Bajpayee in the lead. The series has got some rave reviews with the audience waiting for a Season 2 already.

Anil Senior – Marzi (Voot Select)

Anil Senior is an Indian Film Director, who has worked predominantly in Bollywood and came to light this year with his web directorial Marzi, streaming on Voot Select and his commendable work as the second unit Director for The Forgotten Army: Azaadi Ke Liye. Marzi is based on the novel 'Liar' which is written by the BAFTA and Emmy nominated Jack and Harry Williams. Set in Shimla, the series helmed by Anil Senior introduced the viewers on the web with a riveting plotline and bold content to keep them at the edge of their seats.

Watch these incredible masterpieces presented to us by the finest and the most talented Writers and Directors we have in the webspace.

