Breathe: Into The Shadows: Nithya Menen's look revealed with a poster!

The unveiling of the looks of Amazon original Breathe: Into The Shadows created immense intrigue among the audience. The makers today released the teaser of the original and also, Nithya Menen's look after Abhishek Bachchan's look was recently revealed.

Abhishek Bachchan took to his social media and shared a new teaser of his digital debut series:

Sab kuch perfect tha. Phir ek din… sab badal gaya. Kya aap jaante hain hamari Siya kahan hai?

- Abha & Avinash Sabharwal#BreatheIntoTheShadows

Trailer Out, July 1@PrimeVideoIN @BreatheAmazon pic.twitter.com/lldREF8jlO — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) June 23, 2020

He also took to his handle and shared the look of Nithya Menen. He posted, "Mumma won't give up, Siya...She will find you. #BreatheIntoTheShadows Trailer Out, July 1 @PrimeVideoIN @BreatheAmazon @MenenNithya [sic]"

The teaser is highly intriguing and keeps you waiting for what follows where the story revolves around Siya. Nithya in the poster, stands tall with a statement, "hope can be dangerous".

The all-new crime thriller is created and produced by Abundantia Entertainment and marks the digital debut of Bollywood's ace actor Abhishek Bachchan. The series will witness Amit Sadh reprising his role as senior inspector Kabir Sawant. Slated to release on 10th July, 2020 the Amazon Original also features popular actors Nithya Menen and Sayami Kher in prominent roles. The highly anticipated Amazon Original Series will launch exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in over 200 countries and territories worldwide.

The series is created and produced by Abundantia Entertainment and created and directed by Mayank Sharma. The show has been deftly written by Bhavani Iyer, Vikram Tuli, Arshad Syed and Mayank Sharma. The trailer of the show is scheduled for launch on 1st July 2020.

