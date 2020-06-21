Breathe- Into The Shadows Teaser: Abhishek Bachchan's show looks dark and dangerous

The first poster of Breathe: Into the Shadows, which came out recently, saw Abhishek Bachchan in an intense look. Just like the first Breathe, which featured R. Madhavan and narrated the story of a father going to great extents for his son, the second Breathe tells the story of a father his daughter.

Bachchan has taken to his Instagram account to share the teaser of the show and what starts as a heartfelt story of a father and his daughter turns into a dark and dangerous one. It's narrated in an animated form and it seems this time, it will be a father's search for his daughter. Have a look at the teaser right here:

And recently, Amitabh Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan, and a lot of other Bollywood celebrities gave their reactions to the poster, and now let's see how they react to the teaser. The all-new crime thriller is created and produced by Abundantia Entertainment and marks the digital debut of Bollywood’s ace actor Abhishek Bachchan.

The series will witness Amit Sadh reprising his role as senior inspector Kabir Sawant. Slated to release on July 10, the Amazon Original also features popular actors Nithya Menen and Sayami Kher in prominent roles. The highly anticipated Amazon Original Series will launch exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in over 200 countries and territories worldwide.

The trailer is all set to be out on July 1! Apart from Breathe, Bachchan also has films like The Big Bull, Bob Biswas, and Ludo coming up. That's not all, he recently took to his Instagram account to share his memories of the year 2008, which saw the releases of films like Drona, Sarkar Raj, and Dostana. He has been doing this daily and it all started with the year 2001! Take a look:

Today, he shall be sharing his memories of 2009!

