Breathe- Into The Shadows Teaser: Abhishek Bachchan's show looks dark and dangerous
Abhishek Bachchan has shared the teaser of Breathe- Into The Shadows and what starts off as a heartfelt story of a daughter turns into a dark and dangerous one!
The first poster of Breathe: Into the Shadows, which came out recently, saw Abhishek Bachchan in an intense look. Just like the first Breathe, which featured R. Madhavan and narrated the story of a father going to great extents for his son, the second Breathe tells the story of a father his daughter.
Bachchan has taken to his Instagram account to share the teaser of the show and what starts as a heartfelt story of a father and his daughter turns into a dark and dangerous one. It's narrated in an animated form and it seems this time, it will be a father's search for his daughter. Have a look at the teaser right here:
And recently, Amitabh Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan, and a lot of other Bollywood celebrities gave their reactions to the poster, and now let's see how they react to the teaser. The all-new crime thriller is created and produced by Abundantia Entertainment and marks the digital debut of Bollywood’s ace actor Abhishek Bachchan.
The series will witness Amit Sadh reprising his role as senior inspector Kabir Sawant. Slated to release on July 10, the Amazon Original also features popular actors Nithya Menen and Sayami Kher in prominent roles. The highly anticipated Amazon Original Series will launch exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in over 200 countries and territories worldwide.
The trailer is all set to be out on July 1! Apart from Breathe, Bachchan also has films like The Big Bull, Bob Biswas, and Ludo coming up. That's not all, he recently took to his Instagram account to share his memories of the year 2008, which saw the releases of films like Drona, Sarkar Raj, and Dostana. He has been doing this daily and it all started with the year 2001! Take a look:
#RoadTo20 Year-2008 #SarkarRaj #Drona #Dostana The year started with the reunion of the Sarkar team with the addition of the Missus. My 3rd film with #Ramgopalvarma my 5th with @amitabhbachchan and my 7th with @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb Drona was my second collaboration with @goldiebehl and @srishtibehlarya my second also with my mother and @priyankachopra and with @kaykaymenon02 (big fan of his) Drona was a very ambitious project and I still look back and wonder how Goldie and Srishti managed to complete this most challenging shoot. It didn’t pan out the way we intended but we enjoyed making it and learnt so much. The silver lining was the birth of the ABCD’s. Those who know, know the meaning and importance of this. I ended the year with Dostana. My second film with @thejohnabraham and third with @priyankachopra 2nd with my dear friend @boman_irani and @iambobbydeol and my first film with someone who is like family to me and has seen me grow in front of her eyes... @kirronkhermp Directed brilliantly by @tarun_mansukhani with awesome music by @vishaldadlani and @shekharravjiani John and I became quite the Jodi ðÂÂÂ still looking forward to working with him again.
Today, he shall be sharing his memories of 2009!
