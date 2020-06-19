Amitabh Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan share the first look of Abhishek Bachchan's Breathe: Into The Shadows

Abhishek Bachchan took to his Instagram account on June 18 to share the first look of his upcoming series, Breathe: Into The Shadows. The actor looked intense and as soon as the poster was out, Bollywood celebrities couldn't stop commenting on his Instagram account and sharing stories.

The first in line (not surprisingly) was Amitabh Bachchan, who shared it on his Instagram story that only showed how excited he was for the show. Have a look right here:

The actor's sister Shweta Bachchan also shared the poster and wrote- "love you brother," (sic) followed by a heart. Take a look:

Coming to the reactions of the other celebrities, filmmaker and the actor's good friend Apoorva Lakhia commented- "Way to go bro." (sic) Kunal Kapoor wrote- "Superb," (sic) followed by a heart. Sonali Bendre posted the thumbs up emoji to wish the actor. Esha Deol, who worked with the actor in films like Dhoom and Dus, wrote- "Woooohoooo can't wait for this. Way to go." (sic)

Breathe, which came out on Amazon in 2017, was a moving and thrilling tale of a father and how far he could go to save his son. And on the other hand, it was an eccentric cop hot on his trails. Breathe: Into The Shadows, looks promising and drops on July 10. Coming back to Bachchan, he has been sharing videos on Instagram that give us glimpses of his films released in a particular year.

Because he completes 20 years in Hindi Cinema this year and that too this month, he started with 2001 and is likely to continue till 2019. His latest one was 2006, which saw the release of films like Dhoom 2, Umrao Jaan, and Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna. Have a look:

On the work front, the actor will be gearing up for films like The Big Bull, Ludo, and Bob Biswas.

