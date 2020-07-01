Breathe - Into The Shadows trailer: Abhishek Bachchan portrays the father whose little girl has been kidnapped

The makers of the much-waited Amazon Original Series Breathe: Into The Shadows dropped the trailer of the show today. The psychological crime-thriller features Abhishek Bachchan, in his digital debut, as a doting father who is in search of his missing daughter.

Created and produced by Abundantia Entertainment, the show also sees the return of Amit Sadh in his role as senior inspector Kabir Sawant, and Nithya Menen of Mission Mangal fame, who also makes her web debut. Saiyami Kher will also be seen in the cast in a prominent role. Breathe: Into The Shadows streams on Amazon Prime Video from July 10, in multiple Indian languages such as Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Watch the trailer of Breathe - Into The Shadows below:

The series follows Avinash Sabharwal (Abhishek Bachchan), as he and his wife delve into the case of their kidnapped daughter, Siya. Senior inspector Kabir Sawant (Amit Sadh) takes the lead amidst the hostile environment of the Delhi Crime Branch. The kidnapper's unusual demands place them in a series of gruesome situations.

"There has been immense anticipation for the show since we revealed its first look. We are excited to tease the audience with what lies in store in this emotional; psychological thriller" said Aparna Purohit, Head of India Originals.

"Excitement around the new season of Breathe has been rapidly building ever since we dropped the first-look of the series. With the trailer being launched today, we hope to take fans even closer to the new world of Breathe: Into The Shadows and give them a glimpse of what lies in store," said Vikram Malhotra, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Abundantia Entertainment.

The series is created and produced by Abundantia Entertainment and created and directed by Mayank Sharma. The show has been deftly written by Bhavani Iyer, Vikram Tuli, Arshad Syed and Mayank Sharma.

