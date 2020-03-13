Brian Lara optimistic of coming back for T20 World Series

The inaugural Road Safety World Series (RSWS), involving four overseas teams along with batting icon Sachin Tendulkar-led India Legends, has been cancelled because of the Coronavirus threat in the state. It is learnt that teams had the option of playing games in a stadium sans spectators. But this could not be worked out hence few teams have left for their respective countries.

India won their both games, beating West Indies Legends by seven wickets in the tournament opener followed by a win over Sri Lanka Legends by five wickets. In other games, South Africa and Lanka won a game each, while WI lost their both matches.

"They [Maharashtra government] want us to play games in front of empty stands, which is not fair. Also, players are worried and thinking about their families back home. Hence, the tournament is cancelled," a source told mid-day on Thursday.

RSWS organisers are expected to reschedule the T20 tournament in May or November this year. WI Legends captain Brian Lara is optimistic of returning to India later in the year. "People not only came to see cricket icons from the past. They also came in support of the venture, which is great. The situation is a little disappointing but we are looking forward to coming back and taking part in the remaining games of the series," said Lara.SL wicketkeeper-batsman Romesh Kaluwitharana is disappointed as well but delighted with the response his side received from the Indian crowd.

