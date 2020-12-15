Bride calls off wedding after groom's friends drag her to dance floor

This picture has been used for representational purposes

A bride and her family called off her wedding after the groom’s friend forced her to dance against her will.

The bride’s kin is from Kannauj and the groom from Bithri Chainpur, Uttar Pradesh.

As per a Mumbai Mirror report, everything was going as per plan until friends of the groom dragged the bride to the dance flow to which her family vehemently objected and things turned ugly.

So much so, that the wedding was called off and the police were asked to intervene.

The incident resulted in a heated argument and the bride decided to return home. “I respect her decision. I cannot force her to marry a person who doesn’t respect her," the bride's father said.

Her brother mentioned that the groom’s family had also been asking for more dowry.

“I was involved in preparations when guests from both sides started misbehaving. But, no one misbehaved with the bride. The groom doesn’t even drink,” a visibly upset intermediary said, blaming guests from both sides for the "dance" incident.

Bithri Chainpur SHO Ashok Kumar Singh explained, “The wedding has been called off. The woman’s family had filed a dowry complaint. No FIR was registered since it is an issue between two families. They reached a settlement."

The bride’s cousin said, "The groom’s friends misbehaved with my sister. In our family, we don't allow women to dance in public."

Both of the bride and the groom are post-graduates and their relationship had been mediated by a common relative.

