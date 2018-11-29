Bride-to-be Saina Nehwal poses in her Mickey Mouse tee

Nov 29, 2018, 15:22 IST | A Correspondent

The cartoon character Mickey Mouse has taken on various looks throughout the years, after first appearing as just a black and white sketch in 1928.

Saina Nehwal

Like many of us, even India shuttler Saina Nehwal seems to be a fan of cartoon character Mickey Mouse, which turned 90 on November 18, the day Mickey appeared on screen in cartoon Steamboat Willie.

Saina was very happy receiving a personalised tee of Mickey as gift. Yesterday, she posted this picture on her Twitter handle and wrote: "Thank u so much @DisneyIndia for the lovely gifts ...#90thmickeyanniversary."

Tags

saina nehwalworld badminton championshipssports news

