British diving star Tom Daley not ashamed to change diapers

Tom Daley with his partner Dustin Lance Black

British diving star Tom Daley, who welcomed son Robert via surrogate this June, said that his filmmaker husband Dustin Lance Black and he share diaper duties. "The thing is we're both doing it [changing diapers], some nappies are fuller than others. In the situation we're in now, a real man changes diapers! A real man steps up," Daley told Female First.

When Daley was asked who he thought a real man in 2018 is, he replied: "I think a real man doesn't care what anybody else thinks about him, about the way he dresses or the way he may think, a real man can bear it all."

