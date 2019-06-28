British guest house owner suffocated to death with plastic bag in Malawi

international

A British guest house owner was found dead near his house in Malawi, as per reports.

Alan Fay had suffered deep cuts on his head and face and it is believed that it was because Fay was suffocated with a plastic bag.

He was found dead near Lake View Resort in the wee hours of Thursday morning.

Malawi police in Mzuzu have arrested a manager for questioning.

Northern Region Police spokesperson told The Maravi post that Mr Fay left the resort at around 8 pm on Wednesday to escort the manager home on foot.

Kalaya added that Mr Fay's wife Tina Kamanga was worried when he didn't return home and formed a search party. The other staff were also looking for him.

Mr Fay was found in a bush which was not far up the road less than 12 hours later.

Kalaya added, "The assailants also went away with his two mobile phones. Fay’s body has since been taken to Mzuzu Central Hospital where a postmortem is expected to be done."

The police have advised people in the area to not walk around alone and appealed to anyone who had information to come forward.

