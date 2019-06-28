Viral video: Bride dancing with pet dog on wedding day is paw-dorable

international

Sara Carson Devine had participated along with her Hero in the twelfth season of America's Got Talent in 2017

An American bride made the most important day of her life special by dancing with her dog on the dance floor. Celebrity dog trainer Sara Carson Devine performed a dance to the 80's song Footloose with her pet dog Hero after her wedding ceremony in Las Vegas.

Sara shared the video on Facebook where her friends and family were cheering for her and her beloved pet. Sara looked ethereal dressed in her pristine white wedding gown. Sara even made a hoop with her hands and Hero jumped through it during the performance.

The clip has been viewed over a million times. "I literally cried," read a comment while another user said, "Best wishes, Sara! Hero, you are such a good dancer!" Several others posted heart emoticons as well.

India Today quoted her saying that she was very nervous about it because of her dress. "We didn't practice it, so I had no idea what to expect. We perform in international television and at live events all the time - this was more private and it was really different being surrounded by so many friends and family members. Hero goes to hundreds of events every year but I have a feeling he did know that this was pretty special," she said.

