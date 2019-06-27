Nusrat Jahan and Mimi Chakraborty's viral Tik Tok videos will leave you amused

national

Bengali actress-duo Mimi Chakraborty and Nusrat Jahan have been making headlines ever since the two won their seats in the recently concluded Lok Sabha Elections. Here are some of the viral videos of the duo that have gone viral on the internet

Mimi Chakraborty (left) and Nusrat Jahan. Pic/Pallav Paliwal

Just a few days ago, Bengali actor-turned-politician Nusrat Jahan, who recently tied the knot with Kolkata-based businessman Nikhil Jain, took oath as a member of the 17th Lok Sabha with her friend Mimi Chakraborty. The Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Nusrat looked like the ideal bride as she was dressed in a beautiful pink and white saree, wearing 'sindoor' with wrists full of bangles and hands covered in beautiful curls and swirls of henna designs.

On the other hand, Mimi looked elegant in her off-white chudidar and was an epitome of grace and perfection. Soon after the duo took oath as Member of Parliament (MP), their oath taking video went viral over the internet in no time.

Also Read: Mimi Chakraborty shares photos of Nusrat Jahan and Nikhil Jain's special day

Just like today's millennials, the two actresses-turned-MPs are also active on social networking sites such as Instagram and video sharing platform Tik Tok. Between the two, the duo share, nearly 3 million followers and every now and then, they take to Instagram and share a leaf out of their personal life with their fans and followers.

Nusrat and Mimi, both are socially active on video sharing app Tik Tok as well and on various occasions, their videos have managed to bring a smile on their fans' faces. As the two MPs kickstart their Lok Sabha stint, we bring you some of the best Tik Tok videos of the actresses that have taken the internet by storm.

Also Read: New photos of Nusrat Jahan's wedding are straight out of a fairytale

Here's a look:

View this post on Instagram Nostalgic bollywood #bollywoodaddiction #bollywoodlove #bollywoodsong A post shared by Nusrat (@nusratchirps) onDec 5, 2018 at 8:38am PST

When Nusrat went into the Nostalgic Bollywood mood.

In this video which amassed over 1 lakh views, Nusrat is showing off her lip-syncing skills as she captioned the post: Silly stuffs... "No time for Love"!

View this post on Instagram When u meet ur love after longggg.. heart goes #zingaat A post shared by Nusrat (@nusratchirps) onNov 24, 2018 at 4:40am PST

While sharing this video, the 29-year-old MP from West Bengal cheekily captioned the video: When u meet ur love after longggg.. heart goes Zingaat. In the video, Nusrat is seen tapping her feet to the popular Marathi song Zingaat from the film Sairaat.

In this video, Nusrat shows off her acting skills as she mimics a funny audio clip with her mouthing being on point.

In this viral video, which amassed over 1 lakh 20 thousand views, Mimi Chakraborty is seen attempting a viral tik tok rage and nailing it near-perfectly.

View this post on Instagram Lost it @nusratchirps A post shared by Mimi (@mimichakraborty) onJan 23, 2019 at 10:36am PST

In this funny video, Nusrat and Mimi are seen enacting a movie scene as Mimi captions the video: Lost it at Nusrat Jahan.

Also Read: Newly-wed Nusrat Jahan, Mimi Chakraborty take oath as Lok Sabha members

For all those who don't know, Nusrat Jahan and Mimi Chakraborty took the political plunge this year and won from Basirhat and Jadavpur parliamentary constituencies, respectively. The duo skipped the oath-taking for Lok Sabha members on June 17 and 18 owing to Nusrat's wedding festivities in Turkey. The celebrations took place in the Turkish town of Bodrum and were attended by close friends and family.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates