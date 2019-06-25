Mimi Chakraborty shares photos of Nusrat Jahan and Nikhil Jain's special day

national

Bengali actor-turned-politician Mimi Chakraborty shared photos of actress and friend Nusrat Jahan who recently got married to Nikhil Jain

Mimi Chakraborty and Nusrat Jahan. Pic/ Mimi Chakraborty Instagram

Bengali actor-turned-politician Mimi Chakraborty shared two photos to wish her friend and other actress-turned-MP Nusrat Jahan who recently got married to business Nikhil Jain. The wedding took place late at the Six Place Kapalankya, a luxury resort located in Milas, 84 km from Bodrum in Turkey.

Mimi Chakraborty shared a photo on Instagram and captioned, "A journey to remember #thenjaffair

@nusratchirps @nikhiljain09. May u both live the path of happiness together forever." (sic).

Sharing a photograph from her wedding in which the couple is seen walking hand-in-hand with the scenic Aegean Sea in the backdrop, Nusrat wrote on Instagram: "Towards a happily ever after with Nikhil Jain."

View this post on Instagram Towards a happily ever after with @nikhiljain09 â¤ï¸ A post shared by Nusrat (@nusratchirps) onJun 19, 2019 at 3:46pm PDT

A short video of the wedding was shared on the Instagram page of Aphotography experts Knotting Bells, which was covering the celebrations. Mimi Chakraborty was seen blowing a kiss to the bride as she walked the aisle.

Nusrat Jahan, who recently tied the knot with Kolkata-based businessman Nikhil Jain, took oath as a member of the Lok Sabha with her friend Mimi Chakraborty on June 25, 2019.

Nusrat Jahan and Mimi Chakraborty had skipped oath-taking for Lok Sabha members on June 17 and 18 owing to Nusrat's wedding festivities in Turkey. The celebrations took place in the Turkish town of Bodrum and were attended by close friends and family. Jahan and her actor friend Mimi took the political plunge this year and won from Basirhat and Jadavpur parliamentary constituencies, respectively.

