Newly-wed Nusrat Jahan, Mimi Chakraborty take oath as Lok Sabha members

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Nusrat looked every inch of a new bride as she was dressed in a beautiful pink and white saree, wearing 'sindoor' with wrists full of bangles and hands covered in beautiful curls and swirls of henna designs

Nusrat Jahan (left) and Mimi Chakraborty. Pic/Pallav Paliwal

New Delhi: Bengali actor-turned-politician Nusrat Jahan, who recently tied the knot with Kolkata-based businessman Nikhil Jain, took oath as a member of the Lok Sabha with her friend Mimi Chakraborty on Tuesday.

Nusrat Jahan opened her oath by greeting fellow lawmakers. "As-salamu alaykum, Namaskar," she said before proceeding in Bangla. In conclusion, she said "Jai Hind, Vande Mataram, Jai Bangla. Jahan later touched the feet of Speaker Om Birla and sought his blessings. She was followed by her friend Mimi Chakraborty who also took the oath in Bengali. Following her friends lead, Mimi too concluded her speech with "Jai Bangla, Jai Bharat, Vande Mataram."

Nusrat Jahan and Mimi Chakraborty had skipped oath-taking for Lok Sabha members on June 17 and 18 owing to Nusrat's wedding festivities in Turkey. The celebrations took place in the Turkish town of Bodrum and were attended by close friends and family.

Jahan and her actor friend Mimi took the political plunge this year and won from Basirhat and Jadavpur parliamentary constituencies, respectively.

Ever since their candidature had been announced by the TMC, both Bengali actresses were subjected to trolling and hatred on social media for having no political experience or credentials to contest polls.

In May, the two MPs faced backlash on social media over their choice of clothes for their first day in Parliament. The two young women had posted separate pictures in front of the Parliament on their first day after being elected as MPs. However, the netizens felt that their choice of clothes to attend a session in Parliament, which is considered as a 'temple of democracy', was inappropriate.

