Viral video: Thanks to woman's quick reflexes, toddler son saved from falling off balcony

Pic/Screengrab

In a video that has gone viral on social media, a woman can be seen saving her toddler son from falling off the balcony. The video features CCTV footage of an office.

The woman walks out of the lift on the fourth floor with her toddler son as she talks over the phone. She unintentionally leaves her son's hand and he walks towards the balcony. He leans over the railing and falls through the gap but within a fraction of a second, his mother falls to the ground and holds him by the leg.

While some people ran downstairs to save the child, some gathered around her.

The video has garnered over four lakh likes so far.

The woman was appreciated for her superb reflex action and presence of mind.

"That mother had an angel looking over them both I can't believe she was able to even with a purse and cell phone in her hand dove like superwoman thru those slate and grabbed that child before he or she fell that was a true earthly miracle right there WOW!! WHEW," said one user while another added, "Wow, that is an almost stop your heart moment. Good catch mom."