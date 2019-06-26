Watch video: Three white Bengal tiger cubs make their debut at Austrian zoo is aww-dorable

international

The three Bengal tiger cubs made their first public appearance recently at the Weisser zoo in Austria, one month after their birth. The three baby white tiger cubs are names as Hector, Pasha, and Zeus

Rainer Eder, Head of the Weisser zoo with the three white cubs. Pic/Facebook Samir Kameltheater

Three baby white tiger cubs recently made their debut at Weisser zoo in Kernof, Austria. Popularly known as Bengal tiger cubs, the three adorable blue-eyed cubs made their first public appearance in the zoo approximately a month after they were born on May 7, 2019.

The authorities of the Weisser zoo in Kernof names the three little cubs little cubs Hector, Pasha, and Zeus. The little cubs have now become the biggest tourist attraction at the zoo at this point. Watch the below video:

White tiger cubs make their debut at Austrian zoo pic.twitter.com/WlSYNlhX5C — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) June 25, 2019

At the time of their birth, each of the three cubs weighed close to one kilogram and now, after a month, they weigh somewhere between 3.5 to 3.9 kg. The three white cubs are in perfect health, revealed the head of the zoo in an interview with a news website.

The zoo head also revealed that the cubs will initially stay in the same zoo with their mother for one year before they will be donated to other zoos. The head of the zoo, Rainer Eder in an interview to Reuters said, "We are very proud that they are very healthy and everything was managed perfectly by the mother. Although the mother is very old this time, she is 13 years old. So we are very surprised that she got her cubs."

The white tigers are easily distinguished due to the black stripes on their white fur which is due to a genetic mutation.

According to the official WWF (World Wild Life) website, the current population of Bengal tigers is at a low of 2,500 and a major chunk of this number is in India.

