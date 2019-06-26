Watch Video: Tik Tok's grandpa wins internet with his dancing skills,

national

TikTok user Vikash, who is also popularly known as TikTok grandpa is the latest star to win millions of hearts on the video-sharing app Tik Tok and bring a smile on the users face with his viral videos

A screengrab of the video shows TikTok grandpa showing off his dancing skills on the video-sharing app

It's almost been more than a month that Tik Tok has been banned in India, but the video-sharing app has produced some entertaining and hilarious videos.

Recently, a Twitter thread asked people to share their favourite videos from TikTok. What followed was quite interesting.

One TikTok star, by the name of Vikash, kept recurring on the Twitter thread and his viral videos have left many impressed. Vikash, a grandfather, is seen showing off his dancing skills as he goes about with his performance with much ease.

In the first video, the captioned read: Me when I secure my fourth wife at the age of 60. The video shows, Vikash sporting a three-piece suit as he shows off his dancing skills on the famous Punjabi track, "Naja Naja"! While his dancing did manage to impress, him mouthing the words with absolute precision was great too.

In the second video on the thread, Vikash is seen showing off his moves, but this time with a twist. In this video, Vikash gets grooving with his family on the hit Punjabi song, "Lahore" by Guru Randhawa. Donning a fedora hat with a Christmas shirt, Vikash can be seen having a gala time with his family.

