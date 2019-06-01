Watch Video: Mizoram Deputy Speaker cuts tree to clear blocked road; Internet hails axe-man
The video which has gone viral since then shows the Deputy speaker of Mizoram, Mr. Lalrinawma cutting down a tree which had fallen in the middle of a road in a village and was creating a hindrance for the village people to travel
On May 30, 2019, when PM Narendra Modi was taking oath as the Prime Minister of India for his second consecutive term with his Council of Ministers, a viral video took the internet by storm. Twitter user Stephen Auhmun took to the social networking site Twitter and shared a video of a man cutting a tree, which has gone viral since then.
The axe-man is Mr. Lalrinawma, Dy. Speaker of Mizoram. He helps clear a village road like this. This ain't a photo-op. This is who we are. This is the Mizo way of life... @NELiveTV @scroll_in pic.twitter.com/bu7FCdajer— Stephen Auhmun (@UpaSteveAuhmun) May 30, 2019
While sharing the video on Twitter, Stephen wrote: The axe-man is Mr. Lalrinawma, Dy. Speaker of Mizoram. He helps clear a village road like this. This ain't a photo-op. This is who we are. This is the Mizo way of life.
In the viral video, Mr. Lalwrinawa, who is the current Deputy Speaker of Mizoram and has a degree in Mechanical Engineering is seen axing down a tree that has fallen on the road and making it difficult for the villagers to travel.
The 45-year-old deputy speaker is seen cutting a fallen tree on a village road with the help of an axe with his own hands instead of asking someone else to do it. This act of kindness and courage proves that this is the Mizo way of life. Wonder why?
Because Mizoram, which is situated in the Northeastern region of India is one of the best examples of how people and nature co-exist. In Mizoram, nature is of topmost priority and people from all walks of life take mother nature very seriously. And the viral tweet by Stephen Auhmun proves what we are saying.
