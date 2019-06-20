Search

Brock Lesnar's advocate Paul Heyman slams Ranveer Singh, Twitter goes crazy!

Published: Jun 20, 2019, 12:50 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Ranveer Singh is currently being slammed with a copyright lawsuit by none other than former WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar's advocate Paul Heyman.

Paul Heyman and Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh may be enjoying his time while shooting for the upcoming Bollywood sports-drama '83 in England, however, he has rubbed a notable personality in the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) the wrong way.

Paul Heyman uses a particular warcry during his promos in WWE while addressing Brock Lesnar. WWE fans will surely remember him shouting out the words 'Eat' Sleep, Conquer, Repeat'. every time Brock Lesnar enters the ring.

What Ranveer Singh did was post a photo with India all-rounder Hardik Pandya during the India-Pakistan clash at the ongoing World Cup 2019 Ranveer Singh shared the pic with Pandya captioning it: Eat. Sleep. Dominate. Repeat. The name is Hardik. Hardik Pandya @hardikpandya7 ma boi #unstoppable.

This obviously did not go down too well with Paul Heyman, who took to social networking site Twitter to reply to the Bollywood star.

People on Twitter, who are fans of Ranveer Singh and WWE, took to the social media site to share their reactions and memes.

Ranveer Singh is prepping for his role as Kapil Dev the film '83, which will focus on India's triumph during the 1983 World Cup. Meanwhile, Brock Lesnar recently won the WWE Money in the Bank match and is looking to cash in his contract for the WWE Universal championship, which is currently held by Seth Rollins.

