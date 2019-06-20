Brock Lesnar's advocate Paul Heyman slams Ranveer Singh, Twitter goes crazy!

other-sports

Ranveer Singh is currently being slammed with a copyright lawsuit by none other than former WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar's advocate Paul Heyman.

Paul Heyman and Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh may be enjoying his time while shooting for the upcoming Bollywood sports-drama '83 in England, however, he has rubbed a notable personality in the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) the wrong way.

Ranveer Singh is currently being slammed with a copyright lawsuit by none other than former WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar's advocate Paul Heyman.

Paul Heyman uses a particular warcry during his promos in WWE while addressing Brock Lesnar. WWE fans will surely remember him shouting out the words 'Eat' Sleep, Conquer, Repeat'. every time Brock Lesnar enters the ring.

Also Read: Ranveer Singh receives a warning from WWE wrestler Brock Lesnar's manager-lawyer!

What Ranveer Singh did was post a photo with India all-rounder Hardik Pandya during the India-Pakistan clash at the ongoing World Cup 2019 Ranveer Singh shared the pic with Pandya captioning it: Eat. Sleep. Dominate. Repeat. The name is Hardik. Hardik Pandya @hardikpandya7 ma boi #unstoppable.

This obviously did not go down too well with Paul Heyman, who took to social networking site Twitter to reply to the Bollywood star.

. @RanveerOfficial

ARE YOU F'N KIDDING ME???????????

1 - It's Eat Sleep CONQUER Repeat

2 - Copyright #YourHumbleAdvocate and @BrockLesnar

3 - I am litigious

4 - EAT SLEEP DEPOSITION REPEAT https://t.co/yppZe129eZ — Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) June 19, 2019

People on Twitter, who are fans of Ranveer Singh and WWE, took to the social media site to share their reactions and memes.

A few moments later pic.twitter.com/BMEqzWnBmP — mrGeeksUnited (@GeeksUnited1) June 19, 2019

@HeymanHustle Dont mess with him,he can conquer the Beast ................( in a rap battle) #GullyBoy pic.twitter.com/mPNpNHoSNs — Adrian (@adrians3b) June 19, 2019

Wow! Ranveer needs to know what an honour it is to even be mentioned by the great @HeymanHustle #ladiesandgentlemen #paulheymanguy @WWEIndia #behumbledbytheadvocate — sheldon anthony (@shelAnthony) June 19, 2019

@HeymanHustle better you would have asked for work in Bollywood ð or may be a position in ICC committee ð

Good luck with your lawsuit!@RanveerOfficial bro need your hard response here!ð — Rohit Singh Bohra (@Rohit_Bohra29) June 19, 2019

Ranveer Singh is prepping for his role as Kapil Dev the film '83, which will focus on India's triumph during the 1983 World Cup. Meanwhile, Brock Lesnar recently won the WWE Money in the Bank match and is looking to cash in his contract for the WWE Universal championship, which is currently held by Seth Rollins.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates