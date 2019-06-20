Ranveer Singh receives a warning from WWE wrestler Brock Lesnar's manager-lawyer!

bollywood

WWE wrestler Brock Lesnar's manager lawyer Paul Heyman reacted to Ranveer Singh's caption on his photo with Hardik Pandya!

Ranveer Singh, Hardik Pandya and Brock Lesnar

Ranveer Singh has received a warning from WWE wrestler Brock Lesnar's manager-lawyer Paul Heyman for using his trademark phrase. The star shared a picture with cricketer Hardik Pandya on social media and wrote, "Eat. Sleep. Dominate. Repeat. The name is Hardik Pandya. Ma boi unstoppable (sic)."

Heyman reacted, "Are you kidding me? It's Eat. Sleep. Conquer. Repeat. It is copyright. I am litigious. Eat. Sleep. Deposition. Repeat (sic)."

Ever since Lesnar ended The Undertaker's unbeaten streak in 2014, he has been using the line.

Ranveer Singh made his commentary debut alongside former ace cricketers Sunil Gavaskar and Virender Sehwag for ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. Prior to the India-Pakistan match on June 16, Ranveer turned into a commentator and talked about the weather conditions and the vibe of the crowd in Manchester. He went on a picture sharing spree, and posted images of his meet and greet session with the players on Instagram.

Congratulating team India and the captain on the big victory, the actor posted a picture of him with Virat Kohli and wrote - "I've been a die-hard fan of Indian cricket since childhood. Invested so much emotion into our beloved team. Willing and wanting them to be the undisputed best in the world."

Calling captain Kohli a 'rare brand of ferocity and passion, he continued, "And then, there was VIRAT KOHLI. Ive witnessed a brash boy evolve into the very embodiment of class. Displaying a rare brand of ferocity and passionate expression, he changed the face of Indian cricket forever."

"He's well on his way to being hailed as the greatest of all time. Leading our country like a true alpha warrior. Yeh naya India hai, aur yeh banda naye India ka Hero hai. We are proud of you, Kaptaan.," Ranveer said.

He also kept batsman KL Rahul in the loop and a picture of the two as they posed for a selfie. "BIGGG DAWGGG!!! BOHT HARDDD!!! KL Rahul. That's how you step up and make a statement!(dat Technique doe ufffff)," Ranveer captioned.

Here are some more photos from field:

Prepping for his upcoming film '83' based on the life of the legendary cricketer Kapil Dev, Ranveer is leaving no stone unturned. Dev captained the Indian cricket team in when they lifted the World Cup in 1983. Kabir Khan's directorial will hit the theatres next year on April 10.

