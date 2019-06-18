Old Trafford during the India-Pakistan match - cricket turf or film set?

bollywood

Ranveer Singh may be playing Kapil Dev in '83, a film based on India's first World Cup triumph, but the focus on him at the India versus Pakistan game was not universally lapped up

Harbhajan Singh and Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh and Sunil Gavaskar

"Call me old-fashioned but in my humble opinion, the cricket turf shouldn't be treated like a film set," wrote our in-house cricket guru on Facebook, which found approval of fellow scribes and some first-class cricketers. The star posed on the field with Harbhajan Singh and danced with Sunil Gavaskar to the yesteryear track, Badan Pe Sitaare Lapete Hue, which went viral on social media, as did the comments on the actor's quirky sartorial style.



Ranveer Singh

"The only winner at the match is the optician who sold Ranveer those glasses. Too much style (sic)," one social media user tweeted. Another user wrote, "To all the moms — this is how younger siblings look like when clothes of the older one get handed down to them (sic)." Will Singh, who also made his commentary debut, show up at the finals as well? If India does, that is.

The actor, who was in Manchester for the big India-Pakistan match, took the mic in his hands and commented on the 'biggest' clash in World Cup cricket, from the ground of Old Trafford on Sunday, June 16. "Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls, welcome to cricket's biggest stage. The World Cup and the biggest cricket match - India vs Pakistan, doesn't get bigger than this!" he started.

Ranveer also spoke about the weather conditions and said, "We're here in Manchester, the weather's looking alright. The weather is looking promising. It's not looking too bleak. It looks like, we might just have the humdinger of the game that we're all here for."

