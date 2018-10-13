Bryan Adams concert: The audience was truly in heaven

hollywood

It may have been the fifth time Bryan Adams came to India, but as the crowd will testify, everyone was truly on cloud number nine

Fans enjoying Bryan Adams' Mumbai concert at BKC. Pics/Sneha Kharabe

I grew up listening to Bryan Adams' music, and so when I commented to my school friend (who was the only one I could scream and shout with, without facing judgment), as we sang along with every song at his Friday night concert, "Isn't he almost Indian?"

Later, just before the end, Adams recounted a story of a man he saw taking care of his father on route to India, and remarked, "I took care of my father too", and the man replied, "Well, you may be a little bit Indian too."

Well, he proved that regardless of it being his fifth concert in the city, he was still welcome, and of course, he is Indian too. The audience, sweating in the relentless Mumbai heat, sang along with Adams on almost each and every song. He started with favourites such as Run To You, and Heaven (which is now my favourite number all over again), and we couldn't help remarking, that he sounded exactly the same as he sounds in the album. This band is tight as well. Keith Scott, the guitarist, caught everyone's attention and was almost as much a star of the show as Adams himself.

He then performed songs like Everything I Do, I Do it For You, Back To You, 18 Till I Die, and everyone parroted along. But it was when he sang Summer of '69, that the crowd truly went crazy and a chorus of "once more, once more" filled the Jio Gardens. Maybe all the '90s kids remembered the time they sang it, with it, and to somebody, during their school and college days.

Adams proved that he was every inch of the rock star we looked up to as teenagers and that some things never change. And after losing my voice at the concert, and almost dying of dehydration, all I can say in the end, is that I may be 36, but I am truly 18 till I die.

