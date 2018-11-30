BSP candidate on Ramgarh seat in Rajasthan dies

national

Following the death of Laxman Singh, 62, elections will now take place in 199 out of the total 200 assembly seats in Rajasthan.

Representational Pic

The BSP candidate in Alwar district's Ramgarh constituency in Rajasthan died of cardiac arrest on Thursday, an official said.

Following the death of Laxman Singh, 62, elections will now take place in 199 out of the total 200 assembly seats in Rajasthan.

"BSP candidate Laxman Singh died Thursday morning. Elections are postponed on death of any candidate and next date of election on the seat will be notified by the Election Commission of India," Pankaj Kumar, returning officer of Ramgarh, told PTI.

In Ramgarh constituency, there were as many as 21 candidates in the fray. Rajasthan is going to polls on December 7.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever