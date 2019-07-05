Budget 2019: Nirmala Sitharaman's budget sparks hilarious memes on Twitter

national

Twitterati took advantage of the situation and shared memes on the micro-blogging website

Representational image

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the first budget of the new Narendra Modi government in the Parliament on Friday. The budget will strengthen the enterprises and will further increase the participation of women in the development of the country, as per Narendra Modi.

Also read: Budget 2019: 10 important points to focus on

However, Twitterati has shared some hilarious memes after the budget was shared.

Middle class is waiting for the benefits for them in the budget #Budget2019 pic.twitter.com/sdrOJBjFVR — Subham (@subhsays) July 5, 2019

#Budget2019

1. Middle Class before FM Speech.

2. Middle Class after FM Speech. pic.twitter.com/7uNJ5GegBT — Retired Vasooli Bhai (@Vishj05) July 5, 2019

Pic 1. Middle Class before FM Speech.



Pic 2. Middle Class after FM Speech.#Budget2019 pic.twitter.com/gKmnp09BDO — Hemanth Krishne Gowda à²¹à³ÂÂà²®à²ÂÂà²¤à³ÂÂ à²ÂÂà³ÂÂà²·à³ÂÂà²£à³ÂÂà²ÂÂà³ÂÂà²¡ (@hemanth_kgowda) July 5, 2019

Prime Minister Narendra Modi terming the Budget as one that extends "hope" and boosts "self-confidence", said the policies of the government will empower the downtrodden and turn them into a "powerhouse" for the development of the country. In a televised address after the Union Budget was tabled in Parliament, Modi said it is a "green budget" which focuses on the environment and pitches for green and clean energy and transportation needs.

Also read: Budget 2019: Petrol, diesel to be costlier; tax on super-rich, gold imports

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates