Search

Budget 2019: Nirmala Sitharaman's budget sparks hilarious memes on Twitter

Updated: Jul 05, 2019, 17:36 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Twitterati took advantage of the situation and shared memes on the micro-blogging website

Budget 2019: Nirmala Sitharaman's budget sparks hilarious memes on Twitter
Representational image

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the first budget of the new Narendra Modi government in the Parliament on Friday. The budget will strengthen the enterprises and will further increase the participation of women in the development of the country, as per Narendra Modi. 

Also read: Budget 2019: 10 important points to focus on

However, Twitterati has shared some hilarious memes after the budget was shared. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi terming the Budget as one that extends "hope" and boosts "self-confidence", said the policies of the government will empower the downtrodden and turn them into a "powerhouse" for the development of the country. In a televised address after the Union Budget was tabled in Parliament, Modi said it is a "green budget" which focuses on the environment and pitches for green and clean energy and transportation needs.

Also read: Budget 2019: Petrol, diesel to be costlier; tax on super-rich, gold imports

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe

Tags

Budget 2019nirmala sitharamannarendra modi

Mumbai rain updates: 30 tragic deaths in 24 hours

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK