Budget 2019: Nirmala Sitharaman's budget sparks hilarious memes on Twitter
Twitterati took advantage of the situation and shared memes on the micro-blogging website
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the first budget of the new Narendra Modi government in the Parliament on Friday. The budget will strengthen the enterprises and will further increase the participation of women in the development of the country, as per Narendra Modi.
However, Twitterati has shared some hilarious memes after the budget was shared.
Middle class is waiting for the benefits for them in the budget #Budget2019 pic.twitter.com/sdrOJBjFVR— Subham (@subhsays) July 5, 2019
#Budget2019 for tax payers pic.twitter.com/0FN0LkCxIo— Technical Setup (@technicalsetup) July 5, 2019
#Budget2019— Retired Vasooli Bhai (@Vishj05) July 5, 2019
1. Middle Class before FM Speech.
2. Middle Class after FM Speech. pic.twitter.com/7uNJ5GegBT
#Budget2019— kreative_kartik.__ ðÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂ³ (@kartikeyapareek) July 5, 2019
Middle class after seeimg schemes for them : pic.twitter.com/Zwr6z23WYv
BJP to Farmers #Budget2019 pic.twitter.com/fcSuDWMPwK— à¤ÂÂà¤ªà¥ÂÂà¤¤à¤¾à¤¨ðÂÂÂÂ» (@Kap_Taan) July 5, 2019
#Budget2019 update pic.twitter.com/7wkMxthFIF— Aniket Deshpande (@aniket0608) July 5, 2019
Pic 1. Middle Class before FM Speech.— Hemanth Krishne Gowda à²¹à³ÂÂà²®à²ÂÂà²¤à³ÂÂ à²ÂÂà³ÂÂà²·à³ÂÂà²£à³ÂÂà²ÂÂà³ÂÂà²¡ (@hemanth_kgowda) July 5, 2019
Pic 2. Middle Class after FM Speech.#Budget2019 pic.twitter.com/gKmnp09BDO
Prime Minister Narendra Modi terming the Budget as one that extends "hope" and boosts "self-confidence", said the policies of the government will empower the downtrodden and turn them into a "powerhouse" for the development of the country. In a televised address after the Union Budget was tabled in Parliament, Modi said it is a "green budget" which focuses on the environment and pitches for green and clean energy and transportation needs.
