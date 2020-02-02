Budget 2020: Rs 1 lakh crore boost for higher education

Budget 2020 has provided the much needed impetus to higher education. Not only has R99,300 crore been allocated to improve the quality of the sector, another R3,000 has been set aside for skill development. However, the school education sector seems to have been ignored.

The education sector has been receiving positive reactions from stakeholders with many applauding the move to focus on skill development, and also allowing opportunities of internships to fresh graduates in urban local offices. "The idea of appointing fresh engineers in urban local bodies as apprentices is a welcome step. As an industry body, we have found that workable skill-sets are missing in most fresh graduates," said Dr Niranjan Hiranandani, president, ASSOCHAM.

Nealesh Dalal, managing trustee, JD Institute of Fashion Technology, said, "An intriguing aspect is the Budget's focus on skill development. Design Technology has longed for this kind of development, where we hope to see the youth, especially women, choose it as a career to sharpen their skills."

Allowing Foreign Direct Investments in education has also been received positively. The idea is to make India a destination for education for students from Asia and Africa. A new entrance test titled INDSAT is also expected to bring about diversity in classrooms.

Dr Akhil Shahani, managing director, Shahani Group, said, "Allowing foreign investments and external corporate borrowings by educational institutions will provide new funding sources." Prof Dr Uday Salunkhe, director of WeSchool said, "We applaud the government's focus on positioning India as a preferred destination for higher education for Asian and African countries. It will boost the quality of education."

Rs 3k cr

Amount allocated to improve skill development policy

