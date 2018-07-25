Building collapses in Bhiwandi; 5 rescued and 6 feared to be trapped

Some part of the building collpased on the chawl which was besides it. Acccording to Fire brigad spoke person One girl, two women & two man have been rescued so far

Building collapsed in Bhiwandi

A three-floor building, which was built around eight years ago, collapsed in Bhiwandi on Tuesday evening around at 8.45 pm. There were 18 families residing in the building. During the building collapse, most of them managed to escape. Five residents were rescued by the fire brigade officials while six are said to still be under the debris.

The building is situated in Rasulabad area of Khoni village in the Bhiwandi taluka.

On Tuesday afternoon, the corporation started evacuating residents after some parts of the building began to collapse. Around 8.45 pm there were tremors again and at 9 pm the entire building came down. A chawl that was located near the building also faced the brunt partially of the collapse.

According to a Fire brigade spoke person," One girl, two women and two men were rescued and five persons were stuck under the debris. The Rescue operation is on."

The NDRF team was also reaching the spot.

