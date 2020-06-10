Bulbbul: Anushka Sharma teases fans with a glimpse of her Netflix horror film

With Pari, we could see that Anushka Sharma was as fascinated by the horror-fantasy genre as many of us are. The actress gave us a fabulous performance in the supernatural thriller, and now she's back with another film titled Bulbbul that's sure to send shivers down your spine.

Anushka shared the teaser of Bulbbul, a supernatural Netflix movie. Sharing the video, the Sui Dhaaga actress wrote, "Here's your first look at #Bulbbul, a fantastic tale about self-discovery, and justice, wrapped in lore, mystery and intrigue, coming soon on @NetflixIndia. Can't wait to share more!"

If that video didn't creep you out, we don't know what will! The teaser itself is quite interesting (and chilling) and now we're eager to know more about the storyline. The music in the background will give you goosebumps!

Bulbbul features Tripti Dimri, Avinash Tiwary, Rahul Bose, Paoli Dam and Parambrata Chattopadhyay in key roles. It has been produced by Anushka Sharma and brother Karnesh Sharma's Clean Slate Films. The film is all set to release on Netflix on June 24, 2020.

