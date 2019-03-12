Bumro song from Notebook to release tomorrow!

bollywood

After giving a glimpse of the song Bumro in the trailer, the makers of Notebook are all set to treat the audience with the Kashmiri flavourful song. Recreating the Bumro song from Hrithik Roshan's Fiza, the makers of Notebook have added a contemporary touch to the folklore.

As the film is set in Kashmir, the makers couldn't resist to include the popular Bumro song. Featuring the kids along with Zaheer Iqbal and Pranutan, the song has the actors rocking the signature step. After Nai Lagda and Laila, Bumro will be the third song from the film.

The song will be out tomorrow on the handle of T-Series. Notebook takes the audience on a romantic journey back in time against the backdrop of Kashmir, raising the question, can you fall in love with someone you never met?

The glimpses of the trailer which showcases Kabir talking about his love for Firdaus has already taken the internet by storm with its unconventional love story dated back to 2007.

Notebook has been shot in the exquisite valleys of Kashmir bringing the authentic love story of two lovers Firdaus and Kabir, along with a strong support cast with the child artists, who play a vital role on the story.

Helmed by Nitin Kakkar, Notebook is presented by Salman Khan Films and is a Cine1 Studios Production. It is produced by Salma Khan, Murad Khetani and Ashwin Varde and is all set to hit the screens on 29th March 2019.

