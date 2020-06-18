Bunty Aur Babli 2: Makers have now decided to film it at the Yash Raj Film Studios

Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh had completed shooting a major chunk of Bunty Aur Babli 2 in Abu Dhabi before the lockdown was announced. Now, debutant director Varun V Sharma has gone back to the calendar to map out the con caper's last schedule, which includes filming a special number with the leads. While the song was originally envisioned as an outdoor shoot, it is learnt that the makers have now decided to film it at the Yash Raj Film Studios, keeping the safety guidelines in mind.



Sharvari Wagh and Siddhant Chaturvedi

"The song is one of the highlights of the film. After much deliberation, Varun and producer Aditya Chopra decided that shooting it within the premises, with a minimal crew, would be the best course of action. That way, they will have the advantage of a controlled environment, making it easier to adhere to the guidelines. The track will be shot in August once the permissions are in place," reveals a source, adding that the remaining patchwork shoot will also be conducted in the Andheri studio.

Yash Raj Films remained unavailable for comment.

