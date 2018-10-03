Burj Khalifa lit up with Bapu's image on the eve of Gandhi Jayanti

national

The Consulate General of India, Dubai also welcomed the admirers of Gandhiji to witness the special LED screening which pays homage to this "apostle of truth, peace, and non-violence" in the world

A screengrab from the video. Pic/Twitter Burj Khalifa

World's tallest building Burj Khalifa in Dubai was lit up with the picture and philosophy of Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of his birth anniversary on October 2. In a statement, India's Ambassador to UAE Navdeep Suri said, "I am delighted that we are celebrating one of the tallest personalities the world has seen by screening his image on the iconic building. I am sure that the events that we will organize over the next few months will not only remind all of us about the enduring message of Mahatma Gandhi but also motivate no to put some of his lessons into practice,"

Here is the video:

Burj Khalifa beams Mahatma Gandhi's images and iconic quotes marking his 150th birth anniversary pic.twitter.com/Sdrdp8F2uI — Burj Khalifa (@BurjKhalifa) October 2, 2018

The event was organised by the Indian Embassy, Abu Dhabi and Indian Consulate, Dubai along with Emaar Properties. The Consulate General of India, Dubai also welcomed the admirers of Gandhiji to witness the special LED screening which pays homage to this "apostle of truth, peace, and non-violence" in the world.

Gandhiji's lofty ideals on world's tallest building Burj Khalifa on his birth anniversary. Thank you UAE. @navdeepsuri @IndianDiplomacy pic.twitter.com/K7VwVOYapU — India in Dubai (@cgidubai) October 2, 2018

Dubbing the event as a gesture of manifestation of the strong friendly ties between India and UAE, Consul General Vipul appreciated the support of the Emaar and the leadership of UAE for organising the special LED display on Burj Khalifa.

"Gandhiji's lofty ideals on world's tallest building Burj Khalifa on his birth anniversary. Thank you UAE," tweeted the Consulate General of India, Dubai.



A projection show was also held in Indonesia which reflected the ideals that Mahatma Gandhi believed, practiced, lived and also sacrificed his life for. The Embassy of India in association with Taman Wisaca Candi (TWC) and Regional Government of the Special Province Yogyakarta paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi with an LCD projection at the Prambanan Temple in Yogyakarta on October 2.

On the sidelines of the first India Indonesia Interfaith Dialogue, Minister of State for External Affairs M.J. Akbar will deliver a keynote address on Mahatma Gandhi at Yogyakarta at Universitas Gadjah Mada at Faculty of Cultural Sciences on October 3.

