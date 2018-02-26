Bus rolls down a hill in Himachal, 1 dead

At least one passenger was killed and 32 others injured on Monday when a bus rolled down the hill in Mandi in Himachal Pradesh, police said



Most of the victims were from the area and enroute to Sundernagar town when the bus skidded off the road near Galuhar. The injured were admitted to a government hospital in Sundernagar.



Eyewitnesses said the administration had a tough time recuing the victims from the badly-mangled bus. The accident seems to have occurred due to negligent driving, a police official told IANS. People in the area began rescue operations even before the authorities reached the spot.

