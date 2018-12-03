Business helped me appreciate my tennis achievements, says Venus Williams

Dec 03, 2018, 13:43 IST | A Correspondent

The seven- time Grand Slam champion started her own fashion line EleVen in 2007 and balancing her tennis with fashion is something she loves.

Business helped me appreciate my tennis achievements, says Venus Williams
Venus Williams

Former World No. 1 Venus Williams recently spoke about how being in business helped her appreciate her tennis achievements.

The seven- time Grand Slam champion started her own fashion line — EleVen in 2007 and balancing her tennis with fashion is something she loves. “ It [ entrepreneurship] helped me appreciate it [ my tennis] because it doesn’t matter what business you start, you start at the bottom and at tennis at least, I’m at the top and I can hopefully stay here,” Venus was quoted saying as by Tennis World USA. “ In entrepreneurship, it’s a lot of work and I’ve done a lot of my work already 30 years ago as a child, so any case, I love everything that I’ve attempted, that’s why I do it.” Venus feels her lifestyle is unique.

“ It’s not for everyone. Not everyone is going to be able to play professional tennis and run a business too.

I think that’s definitely an exception,” she said.

Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Tags

serena williamstennis newssportssports news

DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.

How Mithali Raj changed the face of women's cricket in India

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK