Business helped me appreciate my tennis achievements, says Venus Williams

Former World No. 1 Venus Williams recently spoke about how being in business helped her appreciate her tennis achievements.

The seven- time Grand Slam champion started her own fashion line — EleVen in 2007 and balancing her tennis with fashion is something she loves. “ It [ entrepreneurship] helped me appreciate it [ my tennis] because it doesn’t matter what business you start, you start at the bottom and at tennis at least, I’m at the top and I can hopefully stay here,” Venus was quoted saying as by Tennis World USA. “ In entrepreneurship, it’s a lot of work and I’ve done a lot of my work already 30 years ago as a child, so any case, I love everything that I’ve attempted, that’s why I do it.” Venus feels her lifestyle is unique.

“ It’s not for everyone. Not everyone is going to be able to play professional tennis and run a business too.

I think that’s definitely an exception,” she said.

