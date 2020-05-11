Businessmen Abhishek Archana Srivastava and Rahul Salonia to come together for three music videos soon

When two business minds come together, expect it to be a blast. Today we tell you about businessmen Abhishek Archana Srivastava and Rahul Salonia who are all set to collaborate together for not one but three music videos. The duo will jointly produce music videos that are said to be romantic tracks. Mr. Salonia who hails from Kanpur is the Managing Director and Chairman of Nandrani Group in Uttar Pradesh. The company is spread across many fields including education, hospitality, industries among others. To name a few ventures under Nandrani Group, there is Nandrani College, Nandrani Palace, Nandrani Resort, Nandrani Chemical City and Maa Nandrani Samajik Utthan Avam Shekshik Trust.

On the other hand, Abhishek has got multiple many businesses in Uttar Pradesh. He owns a guest house, a film institute, event management company, finance company and is also into the construction business. With handling many businesses at one go, the revenue generated from it goes to different NGOs and charitable trusts of the country. Some of his successful business ventures are 4 Aces Film Institute, AS Events, DPM Micro Finance and Sarkar Traders. Besides this, he has managed and organized many shows and events in the past and many B-Town celebs including Sunny Leone, Badshah and Neha Kakkar have appreciated his work.

With Rahul and Abhishek's joint venture, it would be interesting to see which actors will be featured in the romantic music video. When asked about joining hands with Mr. Salonia, Abhishek said, "I have known Rahul for quite a long time now. He is a respectable name in the business field in Uttar Pradesh. We have earlier worked together on various occasions and this time we are coming together to produce 3 music videos. We will start shooting for the songs once the lockdown gets lifted and things get back to normal. I am really excited and looking forward to working with him." Earlier, Mr. Srivastava produced Dinesh Soi's music video 'Tum Kaho Toh' which released earlier in January this year.

