Businesswoman commits suicide in Pune hotel after harassment from adopted son

A 45-year-old divorcee businesswoman from Solapur committed suicide in Pune based hotel after being betrayed in past two marriages. She claimed she ended her life due to harassment from her adopted son.

The police have identified the deceased as Archana Laxman Parmar (45), a resident of Solapur.

In this regard, the case was registered with Swargate police station which falls under the jurisdiction of Pune city commissionerate by deceased brother Rajesh Ramanilal Vora (46) from Mumbai against Suraj Laxman Parmar (24). Suraj has been arrested by police under the relevant section of Indian Penal Code comprising of abetment to suicide. The incident took place between September 5 and 6, 2019.

Vora, brother of deceased said, "In 1992, Archana had married a person name Laxman and later had two children, one boy and girl. Five years of their marriage turned down to divorce as my sister was harassed by her husband and in-laws. The custody of both the children was given to Laxman. Later in 2002, she married another person but that marriage turned to divorced."

Assistant police inspector Shabanam Shaikh of Swargate police station said, "Deceased Archana was running classes and was a consultant of Hypothesis. She is a resident of Solapur. On September 6, she didn't respond to the hotel in Pune where she was staying. They peeped from the window and found her hanging."

She added, "We found five pages in Marathi which was her suicide note. She mentioned about her life as well as the reason behind it. She said that she never got love from her dear ones. When Suraj was six years old, she found him working in a garage at Bijapur and adopted him. Later she came to Solapur. Suraj does not work and has passed eleventh grade. It seems he used to beat her, abuse her and insult her as well. He suspected that she had some illicit relationship. She left the house and came to Pune. With the help of her government identity details, we got her mother's number in Mumbai and came to know that she is not in touch with her brothers."

Speaking to mid-day, Suraj said, "I am shocked that I am an adopted son. When I used to fight with my mother, she used to tell me that she had adopted me but I was not aware and never took her seriously. I am sorry to hurt her but now it's too late. I have learnt a lesson in harder ways."

On Tuesday, Suraj was arrested and produced before the court of a judicial magistrate first class where he was remanded to police custody for two days.

