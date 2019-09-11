Woman plans to visit family for Onam; husband kills her before trip

Dubai: A 43-year-old man Indian man allegedly stabbed his wife to death in UAE after a heated argument, stated a media report. The accused, identified as U.C, murdered his wife identified as C. Vidhya Chandran (39), after a heated argument on Monday in a car park in Al Quoz, the Khaleej Times reported. The Dubai-based couple has two daughters, aged 16 and 5 who now live in Kerala with the deceased's parents.

Vinayachandran, the deceased's brother stated that his sister was supposed to arrive on Tuesday to celebrate Onam with them. "I had spoken to her just two days ago and she sounded excited about coming home for Onam and seeing her children. I still cannot believe she is no more," Vinayachandran was quoted as saying by the news report. "How can we console them? They are asking many questions about her for which I don't have any answers," he added talking about his parent's grief.

He said that the family came to know about the incident through his sister's colleague who told informed that "her husband stabbed her to death in a car park in Al Quoz and that he is in police custody now. We don't know what happened exactly." Vinayachandran also alleged that his sister, who married almost 16 years ago, was in an abusive relationship with the accused. "The man has been abusing my sister for a long time. Last year, she even filed a police complaint against him for domestic abuse. They appeared for counselling and things got a little better," he added.

He said the duo moved to Dubai one-and-a-half years ago, the report stated. "He (husband) had taken a huge loan and they were under financial pressure. That is why Vidhya left her job in Thiruvanathapuram and joined her husband in Dubai," Vinayachandran stated. "We knew she was going through a difficult time. We decided to keep the children with us because of his abuse. But we did not expect that he would kill her," he said.

