Woman stabs husband to death over domestic feud in Palghar

The accused, Pranali Kadam, doubted her husband Sunil Kadam's character, a police spokesperson said

Palghar: In a shocking incident, a 33-year-old woman allegedly killed her husband in Palghar district of Maharashtra after a tiff over domestic issues, police said on Thursday.

According to news agency, PTI, the couple have two minor daughters and used to frequently quarrel. The accused identified as Pranali Kadam has been arrested for allegedly killing her husband as she doubted her husband identified as Sunil Kadam's character, a police spokesperson informed.

According to the news agency, on Wednesday the couple again had a fight following which the accused allegedly stabbed her husband several times with a kitchen knife, said a police spokesperson. Following the incident, some members of the family rushed the victim to a private hospital where he succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday evening, the official stated. PTI also reported that the woman initially claimed her husband committed suicide but the deceased's family members raised suspicion, saying his injuries did not appear to be self-inflicted.

Later, during the interrogation, the woman confessed to the crime of stabbing her husband, the spokesperson said. She was subsequently arrested and booked under Indian

Penal Code Section 302 (murder), he added.

In another incident, a man allegedly murdered his wife with an axe. Narasimha Reddy, the Assistant Commissioner of Police (Asif Nagar) told news agency ANI, "On August 12, accused Basheer had attacked his second wife Sameera with an axe. She received a deep cut injury on her neck, which resulted in her death on the spot. After the incident, Basheer had fled away from the spot. On August 20, the accused was arrested from Tolichowki area and has been sent to judicial remand. In 2016, Sameera Begum has given divorce to Basheer and he has accepted it even though they were living together," Reddy said.

As per the commissioner, Basheer had demanded dowry from Sameera's parents. "Basheer and his father asked Sameera's parents to give Rs 5 lakh as dowry and the latter gave the money. However, the accused again demanded Rs 5 lakh and threatened her with dire consequences if his demands were not fulfilled," Reddy said.

With inputs from PTI

