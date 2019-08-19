Jilted lover stabs boyfriend to death in broad daylight in Assam

crime

Upset over his marriage, the girl called Mohidul to the college to meet her and stabbed him before fleeing from the scene of crime

In a shocking incident that took place on Monday, a jilted girl stabbed her boyfriend to death in broad daylight at Nagaon in Guwahati, Assam. According to the police the incident took place in front of the Baosi Banikanta Kakati (BBK) College at Nagaon in Barpeta district of Assam.

The jilted girl was identified as Runuma Ahmed is a first-year student at BBK College. According to close acquaintances of the girl, Runuma was in a relationship with a boy identified as Mohidul Islam. However, the boy got married to another girl three days back.

Upset over his marriage, the girl called Mohidul to the college to meet her. When Mohidul came with a friend the two spoke for a brief period. Later, Runuma told Mohidul's friend to leave as she had something personal to discuss with him. As Mohidul's friend left, Runuma took out a knife from her bag and stabbed her boyfriend multiple times.

After stabbing her boyfriend, Runuma escaped and is still on the run. The local people shifted Mohidul to a hospital immediately but the doctors declared dead on arrival.

In a similar incident, a 24-year-old married woman was stabbed to death by her spurned lover when she refused to continue the relationship with him. The alleged incident took place at her residence in Chirag Dilli, Delhi.

The accused identified as Sunny, and the victim Pinky were in a relationship before she was married to her husband five years ago. However, the accused did not want to end the relationship and kept pestering the victim.

In order to get away from the accused, the victim, her husband, and their four-year-old son moved into a rented house in Chirag Dilli. But the accused still continued to pester her. Later, the accused visited the victim's residence when she was alone.

When the woman refused to carry on with the relationship, Sunny stabbed her multiple times. The accused was also injured during the incident. The knife used in the crime was seized from the spot by the Delhi police.

With inputs from IANS

