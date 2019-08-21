Pune crime: Man stabbed by friend for refusing to give phone to play PUBG

crime

Following a heated exchange, the accused in the fit of rage pulls out a chopper and stabs the victim, who is recuperating in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a hospital in Hadapsar

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

In a shocking incident, a man was stabbed by his friend with a chopper knife for refusing to give his smartphone to the accused who wanted to play PUBG video game. The incident took place in Hadapsar near Pune.

The cops have arrested two persons, who have been identified as Sunny Pandurang Londhe (18) and Kiran Wankhade (22), both residents of Dawarinagar in Hadapsar. A friend of the victim, Hemantsingh Rajput (24), who resides in Mohammadwadi, reported the incident to the police that led to the arrests.

Also Read: Man killed over property dispute in Muzaffarnagar

Assistant police inspector M D Patil of Hadapsar police station who is investigating the case informed that the victim, identified as Sunil Mane (19) and the two arrested suspects are friends. "Mane was playing PUBG on his phone. Londhe, Wankhede and Rajput demanded Mane to let them play the game. When Mane refused to give his phone, Wankhede was enraged and started using abusive words against him," he said.

He further added that after a war of words, in the fit of rage, Wankhade pulled out a chopper, stabbed Mane on his head and also threatened to kill him. Both Wankhade and Rajput have been charged under section 307 (attempt to murder) and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. Mane is recuperating in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a hospital in Hadapsar.

Also Read: One stabbed to death, two injured admitted to hospital with stab injuries in Delhi

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates