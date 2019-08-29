Mumbai Crime: Drunk man stabs father in Byculla for taunting him for being jobless

mumbai

The JJ Marg police said that the accused was in an inebriated state and got angry when his father reprimanded him for being jobless

A 33-year-old man allegedly murdered his 56-year old father for taunting him as he was unemployed. The JJ Marg police arrested the man and the incident took place on Tuesday afternoon. The JJ Marg police said that the accused was in an inebriated state and got angry when his father reprimanded him for being jobless.

The arrested accused was identified as Shahnawaz Akhil Ansari who lived at Sanjay Gandhi Nagar in Byculla with his parents. He returned home intoxicated at 3:45 pm on a Tuesday afternoon and got into an argument with his father, Akhil Ahmed Ansari.

An officer from Byculla Police station told Hindustan Times, “Ansari got angry and stabbed his father multiple times in the face, throat and stomach. His father was shifted to a civic hospital where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.”

JJ Marg police booked Ansari under Section 302 (punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Avinash Dharmadhikari, assistant commissioner of police, Dongri division said, “The accused was produced in court and remanded to police custody till August 30.”

