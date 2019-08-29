Mumbai Crime: CBI arrests Appraising officer demanding Rs 10,000 bribe

mumbai

It was alleged that the Customs Department had put the IEC Code of the complainant under alert, because of which he was unable to export his consignment

The Central Bureau of Investigation has arrested an Appraising officer from the Duty Drawback Section at the Air Cargo Complex, Mumbai for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 from a complainant.

A case was registered against an Appraising Officer under Section 7 of the PC Act, 1988 (Amended in 2018) after a complaint was filed. It was alleged that the Customs Department had put the IEC Code of the complainant under alert, because of which he was unable to export his consignment.

When the complainant approached the accused to revoke the alert, the accused had already demanded and obtained a bribe of Rs 5,000 from him on August 20, 2019, for issuing a One Time NOC for 15 days to in order to enable the complainant to export within the time limit.

Accordingly, the said One Time NOC was issued on August 22, 2019. It was also alleged that on August 24, 2019, the Appraising officer demanded a further bribe of Rs 20,000 from the complainant to permanently revoke the alert which was reduced to Rs 10,000 after negotiation.

The CBI then laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 from the complainant. A search was also conducted at the premises of the accused.

The arrested accused is being produced today before the Special Judge, CBI cases, Mumbai.

