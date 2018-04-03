Busy bee Chitrangda Singh's all tied up and how!

Away from the scene, Chitrangda Singh had time to reflect and introspect. She's now back and here to stay



Chitrangda Singh

Chitrangda Singh is suddenly busy as a bee. She is judging a kids' dance reality show. Though the small screen is a new platform for the actor, she is enjoying every bit of it. She has taken it upon herself to serve as a guide to the contestants beyond the scope of the show. She's also turned producer with the upcoming Diljit Dosanjh-starrer Soorma, a biopic on hockey champ Sandeep Singh.

She recently wrapped up two films, Baazaar and Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3. After I, Me Aur Main (2013), she was only seen doing cameos. Being patient has paid off. Away from the scene, the actor had time to reflect and introspect. She's now back and here to stay.

Chitrangda, who began her showbiz journey with "Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi", says breaks affected her career to a large extent. "Taking breaks took a toll on my career, I guess. You know, from when I started, my life has gone through phases where my priorities changed. I debuted and then took a break for four years, and then I came back and again took a two years' break. In the film industry, if you are not present when the opportunity is coming your way, it will surely affect your career. That is what happened to me," said the actress, who was earlier married to golfer Jyoti Randhawa.

