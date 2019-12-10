Buy these nude lipsticks at discounted prices from Amazon

This image has been used for representational purposes only. Pic/Amazon

When winter approaches, one thing that really needs and deserves our attention is our lips. These nude lipsticks will not just keep your lips supple but also add colour.

Lakme 9 to 5 Primer and Matte Lip Color, Blushing Nude, 3.6g

It has a 12-Hour long stay and a comfortable matte finish with an in-built primer. It has a smooth and comfortable application and is available in a variety of shades. Shop here.

Lakme Enrich Lip Crayon, Cinnamon Brown

Sketch your lips, and make them your canvas with the new Enrich Lip Crayons. A newly formulated lip color crayon, for a soft texture and smooth matte finish. It is enriched with a highly pigmented formula, it delivers an intense colour payoff. Shop here.

Lakme 9 to 5 Weightless Mousse Lip and Cheek Colour

It is a mousse textured light weight lip color. It can be used on lip and cheek. There might be minor color variation between actual product and image shown on screen due to lighting on the photography. Shop here.

MISS ROSE Pretty Matte Lipstick Long Lasting Moisturizer Lip Gloss Lipstick Women Lip Care Cosmetic Makeup

It has a light shine and clear colours, and is made with a safe material. It does not irritate your skin and will also easily show your special beauty. Shop here.

