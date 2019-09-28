Bypass Road poster: Death lurks in the shadow for Neil Nitin Mukesh

The first look of Naman Nitin Mukesh's directorial debut, Bypass Road, showed Neil Nitin Mukesh in a wheelchair and followed it up with introducing #KillerThriller, the official hashtag of the film, which offers a glimpse into the vibe of the film. Earlier, the makers had launched the motion poster and now the first official poster of the film has been revealed.

In the poster, Neil Nitin Mukesh can be seen sitting in a wheelchair while a shadow of a sharp knife lurks in the backdrop. The film is an action thriller whose story revolves around a young man Vikram (Neil Nitin Mukesh) who is a fashion prodigy, but a major turn of events it takes place when he gets involved in a murder mystery.



The poster seems to have hit all the right notes, as it has managed to create a lot of intrigue around the film. The suspense thriller not only marks Naman's debut, but Neil himself serves as a writer as well as the male lead.

Adah Sharma co-stars opposite him and the film is produced by Madan Paliwal of Miraj Creations and co-produced by Neil Nitin Mukesh (NNM films). Bypass Road is slated to release on November 1 this year and it also stars, Gul Panag, Shama Sikander, Rajit Kapoor, Sudhanshu Pandey, Manish Chaudhary and Taher Shabbir in pivotal roles.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates