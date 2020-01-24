CAA: AMU students demand police action against dean

Aligarh: The students' coordination committee of the AMU burnt an effigy of the varsity's dean near Baab-e-Syed gate and demanded police action against him for allegedly threatening students opposing the CAA. Former AMU Students' Union president and spokesman of the Students' Coordination Committee, Faizul Hasan has lodged a complaint with senior SP Akash Kulhari in this regard, the students' body said.

In the complaint, Hasan alleged that while AMU VC Tariq Mansoor was on Wednesday persuading protesting medicos to resume attending classes, newly appointed dean of Students' Welfare Mujahid Beg allegedly told them to be "thankful" as only hands of some of the students were broken in the police action on December 15 and "no one had been killed". Students of the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College are boycotting classes as part of the continuing anti-CAA protest at the campus. The dean's remarks infuriated the agitating students, who felt that they were being threatened and pressured to call off their stir.

AMU spokesperson Shafey Kidwai admitted that some of the "off the cuff remarks" by the dean might have caused confusion. "He had, however, no intention of threatening the protesting students but was just reminding them of some past events which the university had witnessed and which were even worse than today's crisis," Kidwai clarified. He said that the VC's initiative was part of an ongoing outreach programme to persuade the students to start attending classes "even while continuing with their peaceful protest against what they feel is unjust legislation".

Karat not allowed in Ambedkar University

CPI(M) leader Prakash Karat was on Wednesday not allowed to enter the Ambedkar University, where he had gone to deliver a talk on the CAA, with the varsity citing the model code of conduct for Delhi elections for denial of permission, according to Left-backed SFI, which organised the event. Karat addressed the students while standing outside

the varsity gate, which was locked. Police personnel were deployed outside the gate.

Oppn slams UP CM over 'azadi' slogans

The Opposition parties slammed UP CM Yogi Adityanath for warning anti-CAA protesters that "azadi" slogans raised by them will be treated as sedition. While the Samajwadi Party drew an analogy with the British rule, the Congress termed it "a language of dictators". The UP CM in a rally in Kanpur on Wednesday had said, "If azadi slogans are raised here like they used to be raised in Kashmir, then it will come in the category of sedition and stringent action will be taken."

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever