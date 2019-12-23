Search

CAA protests: Rangoli Chandel reacts to Anurag Kashyap's tweet

Updated: Dec 23, 2019, 15:03 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

The film fraternity continues to be divided over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), which has resulted in massive nationwide protests.

Anurag Kashyap and Rangoli Chandel
Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap called the current government fascist. "This has gone too far.. can't stay silent any longer. This government is clearly fascist .. and it makes me angry to see voices that can actually make a difference stay quiet," Kashyap had tweeted.

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel was quick to react on Kashyap's tweet. Here's what she said:

Yeh desh kisi ke baap ka nahin hai, says Raftaar

When Raftaar took the stage on Saturday night at the Bollywood Music Project fifth edition show at Bandra Kurla Complex, instead of starting his performance with a song, he first made an anti-CAA statement. An angry Raftaar said, "You can't ask me my religion when I come on stage. Today, I am being asked my religion to stay in this country. Everyone is like my brother and sister. I am standing by them [students]. No one will leave this country. Yeh desh kisi ke baap ka nahin hai," he further added, "We are one so let's begin the party."

Raftaar then belted out his numbers, Dilli wali baat cheet, Bandook meri Laila and Aisi dhakad hai among others.

Student protests

The real issue

Though the ongoing protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) are said to have affected the box office collection of Dabangg 3, Sonakshi Sinha remains unfazed. For her, the ensuing nationwide stir against it is more important than any talk of collections of the film. "The entire country has come together and that's what matters," she said at an event.

Dabangg 3 collected Rs 24.5 crore on its first day of release.

Mira Nair

Mira Nair demands actor's release

Yesterday, Mira Nair took to Twitter to share the news that Sadaf Jafar, who is part of the cast of her mini series, A Suitable Boy, was arrested during an anti-CAA protest in Lucknow. The filmmaker shared a news report about Jafar and wrote, "This is our India now... appalling. A Suitable Boy actress, Sadaf Jafar, beaten and jailed for peaceful protest in Lucknow. Join me in demanding her release (sic)."

A social activist and Congress worker, Jafar was capturing videos of the agitation at the time of her arrest.

