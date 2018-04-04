Cabinet approves amendments to human rights act

The Protection of Human Rights (Amendments) Bill, 2018, was cleared in a Cabinet meet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved amendments to the human rights protection bill for "better protection and promotion of human rights in the country", a statement said.

The Protection of Human Rights (Amendments) Bill, 2018, was cleared in a Cabinet meet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The statement said the amendment bill "proposes to enlarge the scope of eligibility and scope of selection of chairperson of National Human Rights Commission as well as the State Human Rights Commissions".

It also aims at to incorporate a mechanism to look after the cases of human rights violation in the union territories.

The bill "proposes to amend the terms of office of chairperson and members of National Human Rights Commission and State Human Rights Commissions to make (them) in consonance with the terms of chairperson and members of other commissions".

The statement claimed that the amendment would "strengthen" the human rights institutions "for effective discharge of their mandates, roles and responsibilities".

It would also bring India's human rights law "in perfect sync with the agreed global standards and benchmarks towards ensuring the rights relating to life, liberty, equality and dignity of the individual in the country".

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever