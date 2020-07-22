Calamitous Corona: CISB's Take on the Current Situation

Strengthening the ground in a war that knows no weapons and end, challenges have begun mounting in for CISB. With the pandemic taking on the world generously, the greatest challenges seem to force themselves in the face of humanity. These shape a myriad of questions that we are continuously seeking answers to. Superpowers have been trying to come up with remedial measures. However, we seem to be far from an ideal day (a memory of the past).

In these testing times, CISB too has been greeted with the need to embrace a stack of expectations close to its crux, that lies in securing and safeguarding client interest. All the way from security, sanitization to maintenance - with a task list so diverse, the building discontent is shattering for the team. The most important element is the responsibility that needs to be exercised towards employees and a huge staff, the numbers reaching up to a staggering 16,000. These faithful members of the team continue to extend services throughout these demanding times. Falling under the garb of essential services, we continue to partner with Hospitals, Railways, Government and Private Establishments to create the best solutions for seekers in various domains.

A pressing need tags along with a huge workforce this year. The ever rewarding workforce employed by us now needs attention and care extended by us to look after their food, transportation and shelter needs. The vigilante team looks into timed dispensing of salaries and performs their duty of feeling and expressing care and concern. CISB Management and the staff delights in looking after patients when employed in hospitals, while each member works to the best of their capability.

Effectively looking into the management of the Indian Institute of Mental Health, CISB proudly looks into the security provisions at AIIMS Bhopal coupled with housekeeping and sanitization work at AIIMS Bhubaneswar. It is always a matter of attention to detail. Our core value of putting the best foot forward and remaining agile and useful at all times proves to be an invaluable weapon for us.

Having acquired the All India License for Fumigation, we shoulder the responsibility of sanitizing and disinfecting all work premises and turning them into a safe work environment post lockdown. We understand the vitality of such measures along with the influence they can exert over shaping lives and ways after the pandemic. The first thing we understand is the importance of trust. With great pleasure, we can say that 700 work premises, offices and establishments have been successfully sanitized, placing public safety and security as the greatest priority. We continue to work in this area as we sanitize residential and public spaces efficiently.



We have tried our best to go out and about as we provide food and ration and donate PPE kits, masks and safety gear to hospitals. The force that keeps us going is the realisation that our nation will step out of this damaging situation a lot stronger. No matter how many responsibilities we shoulder, so much remains undone desperation crawls and clings to our backs. Our only hope lies in our efforts.

Not enough gratitude can be expressed towards Mr KN Pimple and Ms Tejal Pimple, they have always assumed the roles of driving forces and have made sure we always step ahead with vigour. Their roles in assigning task forces and teams to various cities have been instrumental. While Ms Tejal successfully jotted down the key areas in need of assistance and deployed forces, Mr KN Pimple stood by the staff and employees, creating and channelling the right energy.

As the clock ticks, we try and do our bit to serve the society and in turn, we serve our sincere clients.

