Calcutta HC asks cops not to arrest BJP leader Mukul Roy

The bench also barred Roy from entering Nadia district till further orders, except for the purpose of investigation or attending court proceedings

Mukul Roy. Pic/AFP

The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday directed the West Bengal police to not arrest BJP leader Mukul Roy till March 7 in connection with the killing of Trinamool Congress MLA Satyajit Biswas.

The court, however, refused to grant anticipatory bail "at this stage" to the BJP leader, "keeping in mind the gravity of the crime". A division bench comprising justices Joymalya Bagchi and M Mandal, when granting protection to Roy from arrest till March 7, said it would hear the matter again on March 5. The bench also barred Roy from entering Nadia district till further orders, except for the purpose of investigation or attending court proceedings.

