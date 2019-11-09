Campus Students Communities aims to create better homes away from homes for students

Student housing services are on the rise as 5000 students from India, Afghanistan, Vietnam, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Nepal, and a few African nations have been seeking homely lodging solutions while they pursue their educational degrees. With this increasing demand for high-quality housing needs, Campus Students Communities (CSC) — an accommodation facilitator has been offering end-to-end solutions for those looking for first-class stay options for a home away from home.

The company currently manages 29 student housing complexes in Navi Mumbai and Bengaluru. Various building complexes for students are underway in cities like Dehradun, Delhi, and Ahmedabad which are said to be the top student hubs in the country. CSC was founded by Saket Jalan with the help of his brother. The duo recognized the lack of good student housing options in India when compared to countries like the UK and the USA. Saket has been working with managing student housing for many reputed institutions in Bengaluru for close to 15 years.

But only very recently did he realize the true importance of well organized 'student housing' which is also a very profitable and sustainable business model. That's when in early 2017 they realized the potential of this fast-growing segment and even traveled to the U.S.A to evaluate and understand the model which would be ideal for the Indian ecosystem. Speaking more about his venture Saket Jalan stated, "The facilities at CSC are designed to make living alone not just easy and comfortable, but also vibrant and enjoyable. The environment is conducive to healthy living, personal growth, academic achievement, and professional success."

CSC works with a vision of providing a holistic living experience to students where they can thrive academically as well as socially. For the same, they either create a new development or upgrade an existing property to an environment that includes medical care, transportation, fully furnished rooms, kitchenette, laundry services, and extracurricular activities such as food walks, cycle tours, eco-tours, dance classes, kickboxing classes, workshops, entrepreneurship meets and volunteering. They also manage off-campus or on-campus housing facilities by partnering with the university directly.

Moreover, they also organize various workshops for students on topics such as adulthood covering the ill effects of smoking, drug abuse, alcohol, and even relationship issues. To provide a seamless experience CSC has appointed a dedicated student head and corporate communications representative who takes care of any grievance redressal. Speaking further on providing an ideal student accommodation facility, Jalan commented, "Students pursuing their undergraduate and postgraduate program prefer CSC because they get these premium facilities at affordable pricing, and also for the three parameters it operates by the peace of mind, affordability, and good food good mood."

The company approaches three sets of clients — college partners, parents or guardians, and students. They are regularly in touch with renowned universities for garnering prospective leads of students who are looking for accommodation for a long-term stay. "We have built communication around all these customers. Besides, we have amazing functional heads on board to take care of all the students' requirements. We have proprietary software to manage and monitor complaints, attendance and the social community around our customers," he explains.

